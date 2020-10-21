Roughly two months after the official opening of six new pickleball courts at Dalton's Brookwood Park, those courts hosted their first tournament on Saturday, drawing 32 competitors, some from as far away as Rome.
"It attracts people from outside of Dalton, which is awesome, and (the sport) is up and coming," said Ben Taylor, who partnered with his wife, Ansley, in Saturday's tournament. "It's good for the recreation department and for the city."
"It's a draw for our community, and we're really excited to have it going on," said Joey Wills, a Whitfield County pickleball ambassador. "Dalton Parks and Recreation has provided a great facility."
The courts "are very nice, and (pickleball) is really (on the rise) in Dalton," said Bekah Houston, who partnered with Chris Nguyen for Saturday's tournament. "We wanted to try something new, and it's beginner friendly."
Pickleball "is easy to pick up, and all ages can do it," Nguyen said. "We just started playing a month or two ago."
Pickleball "is for all ages," Wills seconded. "I've seen kids as young as 4 to people in their 80s, and we have some competitors here today in their 70s."
The Dalton City Council voted in May to approve a $28,500 contract with Signature Tennis Courts of Woodstock to convert the two tennis courts at Brookwood Park to pickleball courts, and work was completed in July.
The sport dates back to 1965, and NBC News spotlighted it as “one of the fastest growing sports in America” in April 2019. Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, and those interested in learning more about the game can find videos and instructions online at playpickleball.com. More information about the sport and ways to get involved locally can be found at the Dalton Area Pickleball Facebook page.
Nguyen turned Ben Taylor on to pickleball, as the two are friends through the Dalton Brewing Company Running Club (Run DBC), and "we always want to try new hobbies," Taylor said. Pickleball offers "camaraderie, friendly competition and welcoming (people)."
As Houston and Nguyen played together throughout Saturday, they improved on-court strategy, Nguyen said.
"We started playing back, but we learned we need to play up more."
"It's just learning to communicate and play with each other," Houston said. "We're doing better."
Mutual understanding was also important for the doubles team of Taylor and Taylor, Ansley said with a smile.
"We try not to get too angry at each other (on the court)."
"You've got to stay pretty chill, especially when you're going home with the person you're playing with," Ben added with a laugh. "We're trying to listen to each other and not take it too seriously."
