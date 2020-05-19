Brookwood receives grant for Dual Language Immersion program

Brookwood School's Dual Language Immersion program has long been considered a shining beacon for Dalton Public Schools, and the elementary school has picked up a grant to help support the initiative in the 2020-21 academic year.
In collaboration with the Georgia Foundation for Public Education, the Georgia Department of Education World Languages initiative granted $2,000 to Brookwood. This is the second year Brookwood received this grant.
Forward thinking, community support and system momentum make "Brookwood’s program the perfect recipient for this recognition," said Meleia Bridenstine, Brookwood's principal. "We are able to coordinate all of our resources to be sure students receive a world-class learning experience."
Funds associated with this recognition allow materials to go "directly into the hands of our Dual Language Immersion students," Bridenstine said. These students exist under the same state standards as all students in a Georgia public school, just with German as the medium, and "every Brookwood student learns content through place-based learning where STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) research is the cornerstone."
To compete for a grant from the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Foundation for Public Education in the area of Dual Language Immersion "while maintaining our STEM focus says we have a very strong alignment between the two programs and are in stride with both our state and district’s vision," Bridenstine said. "Developing fluent bilingualism gives children a variety of economic, cultural, cognitive and psychosocial advantages, (and) immersion is successful because it is how children naturally learn language."
Learning German is valuable, especially in this state, Patrick Wallace, program specialist for World Languages and Global/Workforce Initiatives for the Georgia Department of Education, explained earlier this year. There are hundreds of German companies in Georgia, and "we have a special relationship with the German consulate."
German "is the language of science and international business, which couples well with our STEM program, (and) there are 488 German-owned businesses in the state of Georgia," Bridenstine said. "To give our students the second language edge for their future is the Dalton Difference, and being the difference is valuable to our stakeholders."
Last year, Brookwood utilized funds from this grant to obtain hands-on math resources, "which are widely available in German classrooms, (and) this allowed us to strengthen numeracy while providing the cultural connection to Germany," she said. "This year, we plan to increase the libraries in each classroom with STEM books that are in German."
The school's pioneer Dual Language Immersion group will start fourth grade next year, and the school is adding a native German speaker to the teaching team, she said. Those students will pick up local wetland research and investigation with their fellow fourth-graders while continuing to grow their German language proficiency.
Additionally, "we are beginning our work with the new Hammond Creek Middle School principal," Lauri Johnson, currently Dalton Middle School's principal, "regarding programming for our DLI students as this will be a group who has received immersion, which yields greater language proficiency than students who’ve experienced a language class as an elective," Bridenstine said. "We are excited about our incoming kindergartners, which will be our fifth cohort, (and) we look forward to continuing to work with our partners and supporting our families."
With Brookwood as the cornerstone, these Dalton Public Schools students are able to follow their German path throughout their time in the school system, Superintendent Tim Scott explained last fall. "It's amazing what these (students) do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.