Brookwood School fifth-graders 'Rise Against Hunger'

Brookwood School fifth-graders recently helped the hungry this holiday season by packaging meals for Rise Against Hunger.
Rise Against Hunger is an international hunger relief nonprofit that coordinates the packaging and distribution of food and other aid to people in developing nations.
"This is exciting, and 'empathy' is a big word we talk a lot about," said Shena Flowers, fifth-grade teacher at Brookwood who led the action and research project. Each grade level at Brookwood has a different theme, and fifth-graders are "humanitarians," so this was an ideal service project for them.
Ella Hall "was surprised to (learn) how many people live in poverty and don't have enough to eat every day," said the fifth-grader. "More and more people die every year because they don't have enough food."
Addi Kittle "tried to imagine myself in that situation," said the fifth-grader. "What would I do?"
Students packaged 10,000 soy-and-rice meals for Rise Against Hunger at Temple Baptist Church on Dec. 1.
"It's fun to hang out with friends but at the same time help people," Kittle said. "I never realized the need" for food prior to this project, but "it's good to know how other people live and what they need."
Hall now has more awareness of global poverty and hunger, she said.
"On a day-to-day basis, you don't usually think about what other people eat, (or) don't eat."
Approximately 800 million people around the globe don't get enough food to lead healthy lives, and malnutrition is the single largest contributor to disease in the world, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security. More information on the scourge of world hunger and Rise Against Hunger is available online at riseagainsthunger.org.
Flowers plans to continue Brookwood's fundraising operations, such as the school store, that led to the meal packing at Temple Baptist Church in hopes of conducting another, smaller meal pack in January or February, this time for the local community, rather than for the world, she said.
"We've been able to buy a sealer" for the packages, and that would continue grade five's "humanitarian" efforts.
Hall would be happy to participate, she said.
"I think (hunger) happens a lot, and it's a problem for a lot more people (than I knew previously)."
This project has Kittle thinking beyond merely food drives and meal packaging, as obtaining nutritious food is often a hurdle for those of lower socioeconomic status, she said.
"Buying healthy food is (costly) — junk food is cheaper, but it's not good for you — and what we really need is for fruits and vegetables to be less expensive."
