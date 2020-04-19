Brookwood School honored with Platinum award from the state

Based on laudable growth for three straight years on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI), Brookwood School has been awarded a Platinum award from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement.
The elementary school was recognized as part of the Single Statewide Accountability System awards earlier this year.
"To receive an award for not only student gains, but for consecutive years of gains, is very gratifying, and we appreciate the recognition," said Meleia Bridenstine, Brookwood's principal. "Consistent improvement and accomplishment like we have achieved establishes a powerful momentum for the future and is a testament to the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)-based learning model provided at our school."
"Our students, their families and our staff all share credit for this wonderful accolade as we work together to help all students achieve at their highest level," Bridenstine said. "At Brookwood, knowing our students and their families is paramount to the work of becoming environmentally literate, (and) as a certified STEM school, we focus on providing work and experiences for students through that lens."
To qualify, Brookwood had to earn a three-year average CCRPI score in at least the 93rd percentile or higher, according to Dalton Public Schools. Brookwood's growth was at the 99th percentile, placing it in the Platinum (highest) tier.
The CCRPI scores schools on several components — content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness and, for high schools, graduation rate. The CCRPI is Georgia’s accountability tool for annually measuring how well its schools, school systems and the state are helping students achieve their goals.
At Brookwood, "we have always discussed and responded to data in tandem with our students," Bridenstine said. "Students are a part of the goal setting, and they take ownership of their learning."
"Our teachers continually work hard to establish relationships with families so that everyone is working together to be their best," she said. "Innovation is a component of the Brookwood experience, too."
For example, there's the school's German dual language immersion program, now in its fourth year, she said. "We continue to look at providing opportunities for our students that prepare them for a bright future."
These awards are only given to schools that have established high academic performance and growth, according to Dalton Public Schools. Brookwood was one of a dozen elementary schools in Georgia to receive a Platinum award in the Greatest Gains category.
"I'm very proud of our faculty, staff and students," Superintendent Tim Scott said in a press release. "It is thanks to the hard work of our families and teachers who lead with guidance and support that this high honor was achieved."
