Brookwood School receives School Crashers grant

Dalton's Brookwood School is one of eight grant recipients in Georgia of the 2021 Georgia United Foundation School Crashers program.
The grant will be used for a central STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) space for all six grade levels.
"Brookwood School is a Title I STEM certified pre-k through fifth grade school serving 677 multilingual students in Dalton," according to the foundation. "Each grade level has STEM research-based projects focused on environmental issues facing the Dalton community. Brookwood needs a centrally located environment to all the students so they can stay on campus to conduct their research. The current courtyard is centrally located and has the potential to be transformed into an efficient, beneficial space to foster the learning for all six grade levels."
The program is a partnership between Georgia United Credit Union Foundation and Georgia United Credit Union. School Crashers is the foundation's largest community service program that offers schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover. The program strengthens communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for the students, faculty and staff.
The School Crashers nomination period opened in March to all accredited K-12 schools in Georgia. Interested schools were asked to include a photograph along with a 250-word essay describing why their school should receive a makeover. Nominations were received from 36 school systems and after a rigorous judging process, eight schools have been slated to receive school improvements over the summer.
"We are looking forward to serving our communities and strengthening our school systems through the eighth annual School Crashers program," said Debbie Smith, president and CEO of Georgia United Credit Union. "The Georgia United Foundation, credit union team members, generous donors, community partners and volunteers make this a collaborative community service event, where we provide inspiring learning spaces for the students, faculty and staff. We want the students to have an increased pride in their school and be motivated to learn when they return in the fall."
