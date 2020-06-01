Though the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prevented Brookwood School from holding its traditional fifth-grade graduation, students, staff and family members couldn't resist an opportunity for a final goodbye, so the elementary school offered a drive-thru celebration on Friday.
"It's a big year for fifth-graders," said Jessica Clark, Brookwood's assistant principal. "They look at it like they're graduating elementary school, and we do, too."
"Some of them have been here for seven years, starting in prekindergarten," Clark added. "We want to celebrate, but celebrate safely."
Families decorated their vehicles for the drive-thru, and students received their class of 2027 T-shirts, along with graduation yard signs. They also picked up bags filled with their belongings and some special gifts from teachers.
"I enjoyed it, and we got to get really decorative," said Robert "Jack" McInnish, a graduating fifth-grader. "It's pretty cool, and I like it."
McInnish's mother, Heidi, said, "I'm glad it didn't rain on their parade."
"We're all in this together and doing the best we can," she said. For these fifth-graders, "this was super special, and I'm happy we could do this."
While circumstances wouldn't permit a conventional graduation, it was important to recognize fifth-graders "for all their hard work, and they embraced that," said Shanna Hodges, mother of fifth-grade graduate Sam Hodges. "It was very well organized."
Her son, McInnish's friend and classmate, appreciated the opportunity to say farewell to pals and teachers, he said. "I missed being in school."
For students, staff and families, "this closure is definitely needed," Clark said. "It's an emotional day, that's for sure."
Sam Hodges will miss his teachers as he moves to the middle school, especially Brittany Hendon, a fourth-grade educator, he said. "She's really nice, the best teacher ever."
Hendon has a gift for generating "family connections with students and developing personal relationships," said Shanna Hodges, herself a teacher, at Roan School. "She's a very calming presence."
Teachers "have really missed (students) through all of this" time apart — Dalton Public Schools transitioned to distance learning in mid-March due to the pandemic — "and it's good to see them one more time, to wish them well," Hendon said. "We are so proud of their achievements."
McInnish is especially fond of fifth-grade teacher Jazmin Hernandez, who made him feel like he was her top priority, he said. "She forms connections, and I developed the most" with her as his teacher.
For Brookwood, "it's very important to have this day, a time for (students) to feel special and know we care about them," Hernandez said. "They are missing their best month, but this is a small thing we can do" as they take "the big step into middle school."
McInnish is grateful for the way in which Brookwood developed him and his classmates into better students, he said. "They got us higher and higher, (which prepared us) for middle school and high school."
Brookwood being a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) school played a major role in that development, especially trips to Lakeshore Park, where students studied the environment on a regular basis, he said. "Lakeshore Park was one of my favorite things to do."
"I like the STEM aspect (of Brookwood) and the hands-on opportunities it offers," Shanna Hodges said. "It's also a family environment."
Heidi McInnish observed that atmosphere the first day she brought her son to prekindergarten, when students in grades three and four were holding doors open for prekindergarten students.
"Brookwood instills positive values, and anywhere you have that, students can learn," she said. "That's been our whole experience here."
"We want to show our love and (let students) know they can always find us here," Hendon said. "Brookwood is like a family for parents, students and staff."
"Everyone develops super-close relationships," she added. "Parents know we love their students, and students know we love them."
Hernandez said developing those relationships is paramount.
"If we have those relationships, we can teach them what we need them to learn, and we're not just teaching subjects here," she said. "We're teaching character."
