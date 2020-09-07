A student at Brookwood School has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), causing 10 students and three staff members to ask to be quarantined for 14 days, according to Pat Holloway, chief of staff for Dalton Public Schools.
This is the first Dalton Public Schools student or staff member who has reported testing positive for COVID-19 since school started back Aug. 31.
The quarantined students and staff will be able to return to school on Monday, Sept. 21, if they do not have any symptoms. Brookwood serves students in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth.
The school system was notified that the student began showing symptoms on Saturday and was tested, Holloway said. The student was at school on Thursday and Friday last week, she said.
"The school nurse has notified any families whose students may have been in close contact," Holloway said. "Any employees who may have been in close contact with this student have also been notified. We will be following up with a letter to these close contacts with guidance from the health department about quarantining and identifying COVID-19 symptoms."
A close contact is defined as anyone who has been within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer.
"We are working in conjunction with our local health department and following our protocols developed this summer as we deal with this situation," Holloway said. "The safety and well-being of all of our staff and students in Dalton Public Schools is always our number one priority. We will continue to require masks be worn by students and staff, social distancing of 6 feet or more be practiced when possible, as well as frequent handwashing."
During the system's first week of school, from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, Dalton Public Schools reported no COVID-19 cases among staff or students, as the Brookwood case was reported Saturday. The system reported 15 exposures among students and staff:
• Three students at City Park School.
• Four students and three staff members at Dalton High School.
• One student at Dalton Middle School.
• Three students at Park Creek School.
• One student at Roan School.
Exposure means a student or staff member "who is currently in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 or a student/staff member who was diagnosed with COVID-19, but who contracted it outside of school," according to Dalton Public Schools.
There have been 283,807 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia, with 6,044 deaths attributed to the virus. Whitfield County has had 4,150 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 55 deaths attributed to the virus.
