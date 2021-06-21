STEM-certified Brookwood School will soon have an outdoor STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lab for all students, courtesy of a $20,000 School Crashers grant.
"We're super excited, and this will benefit everyone," said Maggie Cantrell, who helped Julie Fischer write the School Crashers grant proposal. "The dream here is to make learning real world, and this (new space) will be something (students) can be proud of."
"We have a courtyard in the middle of our school that has basically just been a thoroughfare, but we want to turn it into an outdoor classroom so our students can connect their studies with all of our STEM research," said Meleia Bridenstine, Brookwood's principal. "It needs to be done so bad."
Currently, the courtyard "has some pretty aspects, but we just need to tie them together, and we hope the grant will allow us to do that," said Cantrell, who has taught for a decade, the past two years at Brookwood. The courtyard already boasts three hens, two roosters and a turtle that students and staff use for research, "but it's not a very usable space."
The School Crashers program is a partnership between the Georgia United Credit Union and the Georgia United Credit Union Foundation, and School Crashers "is the foundation's largest community service program that offers schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover," according to Georgia United Credit Union. "The program strengthens communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for the students, faculty and staff."
The School Crashers nomination period opened in March to all accredited k-12 schools in Georgia, and schools were asked to include a photo and a 250-word essay describing why their school should receive a makeover, according to Georgia United Credit Union. Brookwood is one of eight schools to receive a grant for improvements during the summer.
Brookwood already uses Lakeshore Park as an outdoor classroom and research area, and adding an outdoor STEM lab in the school's courtyard will provide even more hands-on opportunities for students, said Fischer, who has been with Dalton Public Schools for a quarter century, the past 15 years teaching at Brookwood. "It can be a production walking to Lakeshore" Park, especially with large groups of students.
Each grade level will have its own area in the new outdoor STEM lab, and there will be space for small groups to collaborate, as well as a large classroom for perhaps as many as 30 students, Cantrell said. "We hope we can have multiple classes and grades out there" at the same time.
That would allow students in various grades to observe progressions over time, said Fischer, who also obtained a grant from Walmart for $1,100 that can be used to supplement the courtyard renovations. The STEM lab can also be an ideal spot for inter-grade mentoring — say, fourth-graders helping first-graders with projects.
Each grade level should also be able to post information and details about their ongoing projects so all students and visitors can read about them, Cantrell said. Students "go through there on their way to lunch or to the playground," and the courtyard has long been a popular spot for parents to enjoy lunch with their children.
Brookwood is a STEM school, so all grades are continuously working on various STEM projects, said Cantrell, who has been teaching prekindergarten but will shift to kindergarten for the 2021-22 academic year. Prekindergartners, for example, are "STEM Scouts" who are introduced to STEM through sensory activities and life cycles.
Kindergarteners are "Nature Protectors," and "there's lots of habitat study of how trash impacts life," while those in grade one are "Pollinator Protectors," said Fischer, who teaches gifted students in grades two and four. In second grade, students become "Earth and Space Explorers," and they learn how phases of the moon impact plants and animals, while "Nature's Helping Hands" — third-graders — compost and grow cabbages they then donate to emphasize the value of recycling.
The fourth-grade "Wetland Investigators" key on turtles to understand the human and natural impact on ecosystems, she said. "Humanitarians" in fifth grade examine how environmental factors impact humans and hunger, and look for solutions to global hunger.
As a culminating project this year, fifth-graders created grow buckets, which can be used to grow plants in modest spaces, ideal for those who live in cities.
"I've learned that world hunger is a huge problem," said Brinley O'Ferrall, who completed fifth grade at Brookwood at the end of May. "The grow buckets are really, really simple and don't take that much effort."
It's "important because a lot of people don't have what we do," said Ava Conger, another rising sixth-grader and Brookwood alumna. "Part of our STEM work is humanitarian, and the (grow buckets) can make people happy."
Through Brookwood's STEM curriculum, "we've seen the world needs help, but we can help nature and everyone," said Bella Parsons, another Brookwood alumna and rising sixth-grader. "Not a lot of schools get to do this."
The new space is currently scheduled for a grand opening on Saturday, July 17, although that could change depending on the availability of materials, the weather and other construction factors, Fischer said. She does hope the STEM lab can be ready at least in time for students to return to school to open the new year in early August.
"We want this to be sustainable, too," so as students age, they can look at various areas and reminisce about their projects in those earlier grades, Cantrell said. "It'll be a place with a lot of memories."
