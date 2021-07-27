Brown credits efficiency and determination for high school success

For Reese Brown, becoming Northwest Whitfield High School's class of 2021 valedictorian wasn't the result of some grand plan, but rather it "just sort of happened (because) I keep my head down and do the work."
"I just try to do my very best, and it will pay off eventually," said Brown, who was also a 2020-21 Georgia Scholar. "I was very proud, because all my work actually meant something, and it made me feel accomplished and validated."
In addition to a rigorous course load — Brown began taking Advanced Placement (AP) classes as a sophomore — she was deeply involved in numerous activities, from Beta Club and the National Honor Society to student council and the Diversity Council, as well as pursuits like theater, tennis and dance.
"The biggest thing I learned is managing my time — any spare moment, I'd work on anything that needed to be done, and I stayed on top of things so I wouldn't be caught off guard — because a lot of times I'd have school, then tennis, then dance till 8:30 or 9 p.m., but I work fast," she said. "I do get stressed about my work, but when I do it, I'm relieved."
She also had a vital support system, from a mother who "always made sure I had a ride wherever I had to go" before Brown obtained her driver's license to the members of the "Floater Crew," a "support group" inspired by the phrase "motley crew," she said.
Her friends — honors-with-distinction graduate Will Summey, salutatorian Gillian Vaughn and Georgia Scholars Ava Barlow, Ryan Hulsey, Chloe Hutchison and Courtney Jones — in the Floater Crew could "always relate, because they were going through the same things, and it helps to have someone to talk to."
"We've always taken the same classes and run in similar circles," Brown said. "We've spent so much time together — early mornings, late nights and holidays — and we love each other so much."
Brown "is a loyal and true friend, as evidenced by the lasting core group of friends I have seen her with since sophomore year," said Melissa Torbett, who taught Brown in chemistry and AP chemistry. "Reese has always been willing to help out her friends, classmates and other students. She makes herself available to study with and has served as a fantastic chemistry tutor for younger students over the past couple years."
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.
To be named a Georgia Scholar is "very meaningful to me," Brown said. "I saw the four" — Kellen Martin, Isha Mittal, Genevieve Oshier and Justin Owen — who were Georgia Scholars "last year, and I know how smart they are."
Brown "is one of the brightest students I have ever taught," said Sean Torbett, her social studies teacher for three years and Melissa's husband. "Hardworking and highly motivated, Reese always wanted to have a deeper understanding of the subjects that I taught her, (and) she always made me smile with her pleasant demeanor."
Melissa Torbett called Brown "easily one of the most conscientious, diligent, hard-working and intelligent students I have had the pleasure to teach."
"Reese is quiet in class, but she is a deep thinker; she actively takes in and processes all information coming her way to develop a deep and thorough understanding of what she is learning," Melissa Torbett said. "She is wise and mature beyond her years in that she realizes her potential, sets goals, and is disciplined enough to push towards that potential and those goals with everything she can give."
Brown advises other students to "know your limits, in both ways, how far you can push yourself, but also when you can't push yourself anymore."
"You should definitely challenge yourself, but there's no shame in saying you can't do something," she said. "I didn't take AP languages because I didn't think I could handle it with everything else I was doing; (instead), I did what I knew I could do well."
Her toughest class at Northwest was AP world history, because "I'm not great at geography, and it was the first year I took AP classes, so it was a culture shock," she said. "I failed my first test, but I adapted" and ultimately finished with an "A," so "it was fine."
Brown's major "commitment outside of school" has been the Dance Theatre of Dalton, which she was a part of for 15 years, she said.
"I love the atmosphere — I love being creative and performing — and I've grown up with the girls there."
Her passion for performance also led her to Northwest's drama club her final two years of high school, and she played tennis three years, lettering as a senior.
"I couldn't play as a junior because I had a college class" at Dalton State College that ran into practice time, but "I love being active, and it's very satisfying when you win a good point," she said. "I only started playing tennis in high school."
Brown will room with Vaughn, her Floater Crew running mate, at the University of Georgia, and she plans to focus on engineering in order to become a computer systems engineer.
"I want to be an imagineer at Disney World — I've been a Disney fanatic since I was little — (where) it's so magical, and (where) you're completely transported into the world Disney designed when you go there," she said. "I want to make (youth) of future generations feel like they're in the movies when they go to Disney."
