Anna Brown recently earned the Gold Award from Girl Scouts of Central Texas
The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest achievement, most prestigious award and the most difficult to earn in Girl Scouting. The Gold Award challenges Girl Scouts to develop service projects which address global issues with sustainable solutions, allowing the project’s impact to continue after the girls have moved from day-to-day implementation.
For Brown’s project, Round Rock Day Camp, she created accessible summer programs for girls focused on science and the outdoors were uncommon in Round Rock, Texas. Brown created a curriculum that combined badgework, hands-on science experiments and outdoor skills to offer the first Round Rock Day Camp for Girl Scouts. The camp keeps younger Girl Scouts engaged in Girl Scouts and gives older Girl Scouts leadership experience. The volunteer-led summer day camp will be continued in future years by Sage Frontier Service Unit. This project has an 80-hour minimum requirement for completion. She devoted 84.25 hours for this project.
She is part of the Sage Frontier Service Unit with Girl Scouts of Central Texas. She previously earned her Bronze and Silver Award in order to earn Precious Metals, the trifecta of higher awards with Girl Scouts.
Brown got her start in Girl Scouts in Dalton, and she has friends and family in the area.
She is a 2022 graduate of Round Rock High School. During her time there she played trombone in the band, was the vice president of German Club in 2021 as well as the president her graduating year. She is also a member of Boy Scouts of America. She was part of Venturing Crew 4 from 2019 to 2021 where she served as the vice president of programs and was part of the Ceremonial Team. Brown dedicates time to volunteering with Boy Scouts of America Cub Scouts in leadership development training roles as well. She will attend the University of North Georgia this fall.
Her parents are Doug and Robin Brown of Round Rock, Texas.
