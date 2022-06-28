The home of the Brown family of Banks Drive Southeast was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for June.
The couple has lived there for around 40 years and bought it as an empty lot at first. They then used the pine on the lot to build their home and have been working to make it beautiful ever since. They have chickens and ducks and conveniently use the litter as fertilizer for their beautiful roses.
One yard is chosen each month by the Beautification Committee to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners each receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton. To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org. Congratulations, Brown family!
