Brown honored by Whitfield commissioners

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners honored the late Rev. Allen Clayton Brown for his service to his church and to his community. Brown pastored the Cedar Valley Church of God for some 50 years, guiding it through three building programs.
According to a proclamation by the commissioners, the church added more than 2,500 members in that period.
"Brown was known for his warm spirit and friendly demeanor toward all of God’s people, especially those sick in the local hospital, who held a special place in his heart and who he visited regularly," according to the proclamation.
