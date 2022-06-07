Cynthia Brown says she chose to become a doctor because it combines two of her favorite things: science and people.
“I love science,” she said. “To this day, it fascinates me. And, I love people — I love serving people. What better combination?”
Brown, a board-certified internal medicine physician and board-certified pediatrician, has joined Hamilton Physician Group (HPG) – Calhoun Primary Care, located inside HPG – Calhoun Campus, 100 Willowbrook Way. She is a longtime resident of Calhoun. She spent 16 years providing primary and pediatric care in a private practice in Calhoun. She served as a hospitalist at Hamilton Medical Center for about four years before joining HPG – Calhoun Primary Care.
She attended medical school at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. She then completed her dual residency training in internal medicine and pediatrics at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.
Brown said she tries to treat patients the way she would want to be treated and have her family treated.
“That means loving, listening, becoming aware of the patients’ goals and desires and giving guidance and direction to help them attain those goals,” she said. “The patient is the most important component in the relationship.”
In 2018, Brown realized she had developed a lisp. After working with several neurologists, she was diagnosed with oromandibular dystonia, which has affected her jaw and speech. Due to her diagnosis, she said she largely lived secluded for almost four years.
“I’m now at peace with me and my story. I’m hoping that my journey can help empower others in whatever hardship they’re going through.”
“I’d like to create an awareness of dystonia, which can affect any part of the body,” Brown said. “For me, I speak slower than I used to, but it does not affect the thinking, the problem-solving or the process. All my faculties are there. I just have to go slower.”
When not practicing medicine, Brown said she enjoys being with her husband and four children.
“It can be doing anything — hanging out, watching movies, attending sports events, swimming, grilling or traveling,” she said. “I also love crafting, reading and jogging.”
To schedule an appointment with Brown, call Hamilton Physician Group – Calhoun Primary Care at (706) 529-3025.
