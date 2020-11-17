Brown retiring after 35-year career with Whitfield County

A 35-year career with Whitfield County will come to a close for Gary Brown on Friday, and well-wishers dropped by the courthouse this past Friday to congratulate the veteran employee and say thanks for a job well done.
In his post as buildings and grounds director for the past 20 years, Brown has overseen a department that currently includes 17 employees who take care of some 66 buildings and 103 properties owned by the county.
“It’s been great, it’s been quick, it’s come around in a real hurry,” Brown said during a retirement reception in the vending Area of the Whitfield County Courthouse. “That’s all we know is county. We’ve never done anything except work. God gives us our health, give us our strength to be able to do something else now so we’re gonna take advantage of that and see where it goes, see what God leads for us.”
Brown says he’ll be catching up on some jobs around his house and, of course, pursuing one of his favorite pastimes, camping.
“My wife Sandy has another year before she can retire after this school year,” Brown said. “When she’s out during the summer, we’ll probably do some traveling, going a place or two.”
Brown started his career with the county in 1985 as a building inspector, then became chief building inspector about six months later before being appointed buildings and grounds director in 2000.
“I’ve had a good career of it,” he says, “a good time of it. It’s just a new way in life God’s got directed for us, and we just have to see what direction He sends us. I’ve had a lot of good folks to work with.”
Brown thanked all of the past and present employees who have worked with him, including his successor, former maintenance technician Chuck Fetzger.
“Chuck’s been with us for 25 years, been working with me 21 years,” Brown said. “I’ve known him forever. Chuck’s gonna do a great job. He’s been here long enough, he knows what’s been going on, what’s taking place. The county’s in good hands. The commissioners made a wise decision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.