Bitsy McFarland shared this historic photograph of Brownie Scouts at Camp Maynard around 1954. A few identities are known, but others are needed. Back row, from left, Mrs. Ball, unidentified, junior counselor Bitsy McLellan (with hand to head), junior counselor Susan Petty, unidentified and Clyde Ellen Hubbs. The only Brownie identified is Jane Pittman, at far right in the front row. Readers who have additional identification information are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a message at (706) 581-3173.