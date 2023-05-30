BethAnn Browning will be the new principal at Brookwood School this fall. She was approved by the Dalton Board of Education at its called meeting last Friday. She is currently the assistant principal at Dalton Junior High School.
Browning has worked for Dalton Public Schools for 19 years. She began her career as an elementary teacher at Clarkesville Elementary in Habersham County Schools in Clarkesville, Georgia. She became the literacy coordinator at Blue Ridge School, later becoming the school’s assistant principal, where she served for six years. In 2021 when the district reorganized secondary schools, Browning moved to Dalton Junior High School as assistant principal.
Browning holds a doctor of education in learning and leadership from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; a specialist’s degree in instruction and a master of arts in early childhood education from Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia; and a bachelor of science in early childhood education from Mercer University in Macon.
“I am incredibly excited and humbled to join the staff, students and families of Brookwood,” Browning said. “They have laid a strong foundation and are leading the state in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. I am looking forward to leading alongside them as we continue to grow and learn together.”
“I’m pleased to announce that Dr. Browning will assume the role of principal at Brookwood,” said Tim Scott, superintendent of Dalton Public Schools. “Her extensive experience in school administration and dedication to student success make her the ideal candidate for this position. I am confident that under her guidance Brookwood will continue to offer the rigorous academics and nurturing environment that our families have grown to love and expect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.