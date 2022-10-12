Helping new recruits get headed in the right direction at the Whitfield County Fire Department is a key role for Lt. Doug Brown.
“Doug is always working with others to learn and do their job in the fire service,” said Battalion Chief Ricky Lloyd, who nominated Brown as Whitfield County Employee of the Month for August.
Also on hand at the county commission meeting on Oct. 6 to present Brown with his award were commission Chairman Jevin Jensen and Fire Chief Ed O’Brien.
“Doug plays a big role in the recruit classes, getting personnel ready to make a great career with Whitfield County,” Lloyd said. “He is willing to do training anytime of the day. I have watched him with recruits and watched him with veterans of the fire service, and his attitude and personality is the same. He puts a lot of hours in training and would put a lot more if needed.”
Besides making sure his coworkers have their training hours up to date, Brown also attends to pre-fire plans and checks hydrants that need to be serviced every year, all while still responding to all types of emergencies.
Brown has attended several classes this year, from the National Fire Academy to the Georgia Fire Academy.
“His great honor is the last night of recruit class,’ Lloyd said. “When they finish, he is the first to congratulate them when they come out of the burn building.”
To give local residents a better insight into his personality, Brown filled out the questionnaire below.
Time with the county: Four years.
What do you like the most about your department, team or role? The professionalism and leadership of the Whitfield County Fire Department is what I enjoy most. You can literally go as far as you want in your career here with effort and a little hard work. In my biased opinion we are the best and continue to grow and be better every day. My role is very small considering the amount of moving parts on a daily basis. I’m just glad to have a team of people who are always ready to serve no matter the situation thrown at them.
Most successful project you and your team completed? I have assisted with numerous Recruit School classes. These take tons of effort from a lot of different individuals. The end result is always successful. It’s pretty awesome to take someone off the streets and turn them into a firefighter.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? I’ve had a few great mentors when I first started in the fire service. They always told me “God gave you two ears and one mouth.” That meant listen and soak in all of the knowledge that I could. My best advice to a newcomer would be the same. Keep your ears open and take in everything. Find an “old guy” and take notes. Those are the ones to learn from.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant or activity: Yolis Tacos.
What would people be surprised to know about you? I don’t like pineapple on pizza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.