When a Russian pilot crashed his MIG fighter jet into a deep lake in the British sector of divided Berlin in the mid-1960s, the Cold War between East and West post-World War II powers came to a head.
“The Soviets had an air base on their side and the MIG was coming in for a landing, and I think it flamed out (lost combustion),” said Jerry Bryson, a Spring Place native who was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army along the infamous Berlin Wall. “The pilot was killed.”
So began a stalemate that caused consternation among the world powers involved. After World War II, defeated Germany was divided into Soviet, American, British and French zones of occupation, Bryson explained. The city of Berlin, though technically part of the Soviet zone, was also split, with the Soviets taking the eastern part of the city.
“The Russians were immediately on the spot, but the British commander said we’ll retrieve your plane from the lake. It’s going to take a little while and we will get the body out and return it to you,” said Bryson, a 1965 graduate of Murray County High School. “What they wanted to do was inspect the electronics and everything else they could, because you’re always trying to find out what the other guy’s doing.
“They got the pilot out quickly and transferred him to the Russians, but the Russian commander was absolutely livid that they couldn’t come in and (retrieve the MIG). But you don’t do the Brits that way. (They said) ‘Back off, we’ll take care of it,’ and they did. We had a lot of anxiety on the American side, because anything that happens there is going to impact us. So everybody’s on alert, wondering what’s going to happen next.”
Fortunately, the crisis deescalated for infantry units, and Bryson, a member of the U.S. Army’s Headquarters Company, 4th Battalion, 18th Infantry of the Berlin Brigade. Now, he is the president of the Berlin United States Military Veterans Association (BUSMVA), and talked recently about his experiences.
“My grades were not good enough to get into North Georgia College (a military school), so I went with a friend to the Army recruiter in Dalton with the idea of visiting the Navy recruiting office,” he began. “However, the Navy recruiter was not in. I was a recruiter for four years, so I understand the dynamics of it. If somebody walks in your office regardless of what they say — if they’re upright and mobile — I’m going to try and put them in (the Army). So that’s what he did.”
Bryson’s grandfather, Harris Etheridge, had been in World War I in France. When Bryson told him he was thinking of joining the Army, his grandfather advised, “Keep your a — down and your head down!” An uncle, Jim Etheridge, had served in the Navy in Korea.
No more ‘good ole days’
Bryson and his high school buddy went into the Army’s delayed-entry program.
“Then while we were sitting at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, waiting for boot camp orientation I said, ‘What have we got ourselves into?’” he recalled.
One of his recruiting “guarantees” was serving in Europe or Hawaii, so he chose Europe because Hawaii was a gateway to Vietnam. After advanced infantry training (AIT) at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and a transfer to Fort Dix, New Jersey, Bryson was one of 1,500 soldiers chosen to serve in Berlin. He was told, “You got a good assignment.”
The train into the city occupied in halves by Allied and Russian troops had to change from a coal-burning engine to diesel by actually going into Soviet-held East Berlin.
“Sometime in the early morning hours, I woke up because I felt the train jerk as it stopped,” recalled Bryson. “We were over on a siding in East Berlin in East Germany, and I looked out the window and it was like a scene from a James Bond novel. There were all these Russians, and I recognized the Kalashnikov rifles they were carrying. I told a guy, ‘We’re obviously in a place we don’t want to stay too long.’ We’d been cautioned by the MPs (military police), ‘Do not engage in any exchanges of conversation or anything else with the people that were on the platforms out here.’”
It was October 1965, just four months after his high school graduation.
“I was still thinking about the good ole days back in Murray County, and here I was in the middle of Communist East Germany,” Bryson said.
Asked what it was like being at the epicenter of the division between communism and capitalism, Bryson replied, “It was on display every day.”
He noted that a photo of Murray County native Raymond Beam — who was killed in Vietnam and is profiled in the book “Some Gave All” by this author, with the profile appearing originally in this newspaper — was taken in front of an access gate to the U.S. Army compound in Berlin; he recognized the background.
Bryson said the dividing wall between East and West Berlin was around 24 miles long, but there were sections without a barrier with only barbed wire and “a lot of guard posts.”
“There were actually two walls — one on your side and another one (on their side), with no-man’s land in between with mines in some places and (guard) dogs in some places,” he detailed.
Because he had taken typing class in high school, Bryson became a supply clerk for his battalion during his three years in Berlin. He reenlisted for six years, but before his rotation back stateside the Russians invaded Czechoslovakia in 1968. His orders were changed to “standby.”
“(They implied) we may be going someplace, or we may have to defend what we have right here,” he said of the delay.
Bryson was sent to Fort Hood, Texas, then got a 30-day leave to go home to Spring Place for Christmas — his first time home in three years. He met his wife Janet in Colleen where Fort Hood is located, and they were married in late 1969. After remarking how easy the life of a recruiter seemed to be — much like that of a supply clerk — a brigade career counselor challenged him to try if it he thought it was so easy. After training at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana, he and Janet moved to a recruiting outpost in rural South Carolina.
Enlisting hopeless teens
“It was in Sumter, in a dirt-poor county with hardly any industry,” said Bryon. “I remember picking up a potential recruit, a young female, from a ‘shotgun house’ out in the middle of a cotton field that looked like a scene out of a cheap movie. She said, ‘Sgt. Bryson, I’ve got to get out of here. This place is just going to kill me before it’s over with. There’s nothing around here.’”
Bryson and two other recruiters met their quotas for recruits, then he reopened a recruiting office in Greenwood on the western side of Columbia. Janet was teaching at an elementary school, and Lander College gave Bryson an opportunity to finish a degree he’d been “nibbling” at while in Germany. It was time to move on from the Army.
“I went to Fort Jackson for my (discharge) processing (in 1974) … and a girl sitting behind a counter said, ‘Sgt. Bryson, what are you doing here?’” he remembered of a different female. “I said, ‘Well, I’m here to process my discharge.’ I had put her in two years before, so I said, ‘Good to see you again — I’m glad you found a place that hopefully you like.’ She said, ‘Yes, this is the greatest thing I ever did!’”
With his studies in business and computers, Bryson landed a job with a Palmetto State radio station.
“Automation had led to computer-controlled music, and in January 1975 I got my baptism under fire,” he said, noting how the manager/deejay went to the bathroom, left him in charge of the mixing board and didn’t come back. Bryson called the learning concept “you watch me do it, we do it together, then you do it on your own.”
“You talk about sheer terror! Once you recover and say maybe I’ll live through this, he came back down toward the end of the shift … (and said) ‘I didn’t hear any screams down here, so you must’ve made it through,’” he recalled.
Back in Georgia, Bryson got involved with new station WQMT in Chatsworth. He also helped get the financials straightened out at Cohutta Lodge atop Fort Mountain, and one day met eventually-convicted televangelist Jim Bakker, a potential buyer of the facility.
A leader among Berlin vets
Bryson learned of the BUSMVA organization in 1996 from one of his former supply sergeants who was also stationed in Berlin.
“I joined and went to a reunion in 2003,” he said. “I wasn’t really impressed with it at the time, but a couple of years later I decided to get involved and took over the membership department.”
During a reunion at Fort Benning in 2019, Bryson was recognized for his membership efforts and also elected BUSMVA president. The organization now has 3,000 members, primarily Army veterans, but it also includes Air Force vets and even a couple of Navy retirees who were stationed there. He’s been back to visit Berlin three times.
Asked what it meant to serve in the Cold War right next to the Berlin Wall, Bryson replied it was “the most interesting three years of my now 75th year.”
“Those many thousands of men and women who in serving in the armed forces of the United States ‘stood guard and stood their ground, protecting and giving hope to the citizens of West Berlin,’ accomplished the mission in the reunification of Berlin and Germany,” he said. “Their names may soon be forgotten, but their success never will.”
The BUSMVA continues to seek other veterans who served there until the Berlin Brigade was deactivated in 1994. The website is berlinveterans.com, and they also have a Facebook page.
