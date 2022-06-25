An Atlanta developer plans to convert the Budgetel Inn and Suites at 609 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton to apartments, according to local officials.
“A developer has purchased the site and will turn it into micro apartments,” said Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority Executive Director Carl Campbell. “This will be aimed at young professionals, probably just coming to Dalton, who don’t need a lot of space and don’t plan to be there for a long stay, maybe one year or so.”
A micro apartment is a one-room apartment that is smaller than a typical studio apartment.
“They are going to be refurbishing the units,” Campbell said. “They are going to be putting in appliances, countertops, walk-in showers, things like that. It’s going to take a while to do that. I don’t have a timeline because they are still finalizing their plans. With the supply chain issues everyone is facing and inflation, it’s hard right now to create budgets and set plans.”
Campbell said he didn’t know how many units are planned.
Representatives of Madison Capital Group, the developer behind the project, did not immediately respond to an email message Friday.
Built more than 40 years ago as the Downtowner Motor Inn, the hotel was once a popular place to stay, but with the growth of hotels around the Walnut Avenue interchange with I-75, fewer visitors stayed in downtown Dalton.
“That was once a fine hotel,” said Mayor David Pennington. “It’s still one of the best-built hotels in Dalton. That’s all steel and concrete.”
Pennington said converting the hotel to apartments will have a big impact on downtown Dalton. It will place many young professionals within walking distance of downtown restaurants and shops.
“Downtown has really bounced back, and this will help it grow even more,” he said.
Campbell said the project is one more sign the housing market in Whitfield County is showing signs of life after several years of slow growth. Developers recently held the ribbon cutting for Patterson Farms, a 74-acre, mixed-use development in Varnell. Earlier this year Barrett Properties reopened the former Belk-Gallant department store building as an 18-unit apartment building. and there are a number of other housing projects in the planning stages.
Pennington said the last residents of the Budgetel moved out Friday.
“We were able to find housing for all of them or almost all of them who needed it,” he said.
