Buff City Soap customers know exactly what goes into their soap because they can see it being made.
Buff City Soap makes soap by hand daily in each of its stores. All of its soaps, bath and skin products, and laundry soaps are plant based and contain no animal fats.
And now, Buff City Soap is available in Dalton at its newest store at 1513 W. Walnut Ave.-Suite 6, in the Mason Towne Center, the same shopping center as Planet Fitness.
"You can come in and see soap being made every day," said Buff City Soap Training and Development Manager Molly Reidy. "You can browse our various scents and have your soaps and bath bombs and other products made while you watch. We aren't just a product but an experience."
Buff City Soap was founded in Bartlett, Tennessee, in 2013, and now has stores across the United States, including in Fort Oglethorpe and Chattanooga and in the Northgate Mall in Hixson, Tennessee.
"Every thing we offer is natural and plant based, with no preservatives or harsh chemicals," Reidy said.
Buff City Soap sells soap, laundry soap and dryer balls, hand soap, bath bombs, shower fizzies, bath truffles, shaving soaps, shampoo bars, body butter, shower oil, body scrubs and beard oil and balm, among other products.
Dalton resident Michelle Landis said she first discovered Buff City Soap after it opened its Northgate store.
"My daughter has sensitive skin," she said. "So I was looking for something that wouldn't irritate her skin. Their soap has worked well, and I am glad they are nearby now."
Reidy said Buff City Soap chose to come to Dalton because it saw a thriving market here and no other stores offering products comparable to what it sells. The store opened three weeks ago, and Reidy said business has been very solid.
Buff City Soap's Dalton store is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Its website is daltonga.buffcitysoap.com, and it can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.
