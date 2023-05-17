A Buford woman died Tuesday from a single-vehicle accident on I-75 in Whitfield County.
According to a Georgia State Patrol public information officer, a preliminary report has found that a 2020 Toyota Highlander was traveling south in the middle lane of I-75 at mile marker 324 "when a metal pipe broke through the front passenger side windshield. ... The victim was pronounced deceased on scene." Troopers responded at 1:57 p.m. The victim was identified as Lynn Ann Fleming.
I-75 South was closed for approximately one hour while an air ambulance provided treatment.
The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded and is conducting the investigation.
