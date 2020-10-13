Buggy donated to historical society
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Teresa Renee Kendrick, age 49, of Cleveland, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Melvin Cecil Cooper, age 71, of Dalton Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 7,2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mr. Maria Teresa Sosa age 88, of Dalton, GA, departed this life Monday October 12, 2020 at the local hospital. She was born June 8, 1932 in Zacatecas, Mexico a daughter of the late Juan Contreras and Refugio Contreras Sosa. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rodolfo Zavaleta Sosa…
Donna Sue Ward, age 78, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Sue Hammontree, age 85, of Dalton, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Tranquility of Dalton. Julian Peeples Funeral Home, Dalton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with rape and aggravated child molestation
- Dalton man charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide
- Area Arrests for Oct. 8
- No signs Dalton Shoney's on West Walnut Avenue will reopen
- Cohutta man charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals for baseball bat attack on dog
- State officials, school district sued over school reopenings
- David Pennington: Report to the community on the Dalton Police Department's standards and performance
- Area Arrests for Oct. 7
- Christian Heritage School Homecoming Court
- North Murray/Southeast, Coahulla Creek/Adairsville football games this month bumped to Saturday, Oct. 24
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.