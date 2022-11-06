Builtwell Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Patti Steele, is pleased to announce Mitch Sanford’s appointment as president.
“This expansion of our executive team demonstrates our commitment to the long-term future of Builtwell Bank as we prepare for the exciting years ahead,” Steele said.
Sanford will collaborate closely with Jeff Bridgman, executive vice president and head of commercial banking, and Jeremy Dean, executive vice president and head of retail and business banking, to expand customer relationships in the Tennessee and Georgia markets served by Builtwell Bank. This experienced team will develop and implement future market expansion strategies.
Sanford, who most recently served as President and CEO of Builtwell’s ninth bank acquisition, First Bank of Dalton and Calhoun, brings extensive banking and leadership experience to the role.
“The success and history of the two legacy banks that came together to form Builtwell is tremendous, and to be a part of continuing that success is exciting and humbling,” Sanford said. “I am privileged to get to work with a talented team of bankers that make the customers and communities we serve top priority. It doesn’t get any better than that!.”
