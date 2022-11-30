Builtwell Bank has announced plans to add a new location in Ooltewah, Tennessee, in early 2023. The full-service banking center will be at 5973 Snow Hill Road.
Of the expansion, Builtwell Chief Executive Officer Patti Steele, stated, “Today’s announcement is exciting as we expand Builtwell’s footprint in Hamilton County, Tennessee. We look forward to serving our existing customers as well as growing new customer relationships. We want to be the local economic engine for Ooltewah residents and businesses for years to come.”
“As we prepare to bring our full suite of products and services to Ooltewah, our core strengths remain the same," Builtwell President Mitch Sanford said. “Local decision-making and exceptional service will allow us to provide customers with an unparalleled community-banking experience.”
Builtwell Bank is a community bank headquartered in Chattanooga with approximately $2 billion in total assets. Stretching across 13 counties in Tennessee and North Georgia, Builtwell currently has 30 branch locations. To learn more, visit www.builtwell.bank.
