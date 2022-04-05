The pavilion under construction at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton should be completed in the next few weeks, according to Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia President David Aft.
“I expect it could be finished by the end of the month,” he said. “But given all of the uncertainties in construction right now, I hesitate to give a firm date.”
“We’ve got a number of not insignificant details that have to be tended to,” Aft said. “Some roof work, gutters and down spouts and other things that go into finishing off the building.”
He said that later this week or next week the heating and air conditioning will be installed.
“The rest of the work involves the outside of the building, bringing the asphalt back up, finishing the sidewalk around it,” Aft said. “We expect there will be more sod. We’ll put that in place after we finish the concrete.”
The Dalton City Council two years ago approved $300,000 for the construction of the pavilion, which will include restrooms, a concession stand with a small covered area and a “green room” for performers to change clothes in and get ready to perform. That was matched by $300,000 from the Community Foundation.
Five years ago, philanthropist Jeanne Burr provided a $1 million endowment to create the Burr Performing Arts Park and to fund programming for the park. The Community Foundation oversees Burr’s bequest for the park.
Construction on the pavilion began two years ago. The work was slowed because of supply chain issues as well as labor shortages. Despite those issues, Aft said the project should come in on budget at around $600,000.
“It will be such an improvement to have restrooms instead of portable toilets,” Aft said. “I don’t know anyone who likes anything about them other than the convenience.”
Aft said having a dressing room for performers will be a big change. During the past few years most of the musical acts performing at Burr Park have used the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce building across Hamilton Street if they needed a dressing area.
Aft said the popular Off the Rails Music Series will start Friday, June 3. He said the performers are being finalized and organizers hope to announce the lineup in a few weeks.
On Saturday, May 21, the Dalton Civitan Club Music Fest will take place at Burr Park from 4 to 10 p.m. with five acts, including headliner Corey Smith. Tickets can be purchased by going to the Civitan Club’s Facebook page and clicking on the Eventbrite link. Tickets are $30 or $100 for VIP tickets that include early entry, VIP seating, a dinner entree and drinks, and a T-shirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.