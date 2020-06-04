The popular "Off the Rails" Concert Series held at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton has been postponed until later this year.
The series usually kicks off it late spring, but organizers — which include the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, the Creative Arts Guild, the Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) — say it will likely begin later this summer due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We are eager to gather and bring the Dalton-Whitfield community together with live music,” said David Aft, president of the Community Foundation. “Because our circumstances this year are unprecedented, our guidance leads us to postpone the concert series as further developments shape our direction.”
In 2019, 10 concerts were held on consecutive Friday nights featuring music spanning many genres, from bluegrass to Latin to Motown to jazz. A special season-ending “End of the Line” concert was staged in September. All concerts are family friendly, free and open to the public. One show had 1,200 estimated attendees.
Not only did the concerts show off Dalton's Burr Park, they also helped attract people downtown and gave businesses a boost. Many attendees ate dinner before attending the shows and stayed downtown afterwards.
Organizers say they are trying to determine the best practices for hygiene and social distancing to reduce possible exposure to COVID-19.
"We are looking at (Gov. Brian Kemp's) guidelines," said DDDA Interim Director George Woodward. "There are a lot of new things we will have to do in terms of providing hand sanitizer and more hand-washing stations."
Organizers are also looking at how to disinfect the portable toilets between uses and how to encourage people to maintain a 6-foot distance when in line for concessions.
"We want to make sure we are protecting everyone who attends," said Woodward. "There's a lot of moving parts we have to deal with."
Another important step is communicating to the public what health precautions organizers are taking so people feel comfortable attending, Aft said.
"At the end of the day, we want to do it right, and we want to do it in a way that will be respectful in attendance," he said.
The concert series typically ends in August, but organizers say they are also trying to decide whether to have a shortened concert series that would end in late summer or to push the series into the fall.
