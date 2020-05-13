Burr recalled for her passion for the arts, her love of the community

Bringing art to the community. Bringing the community together.
That was the vision Dalton philanthropist Jeanne Burr had three years ago when she provided a $1 million endowment to create the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton, according to her long-time friend Bill Weaver.
"Jeanne loved all of the arts, especially the performing arts," said Weaver. "And she and her husband (the late William "Bill" Burr Jr.) loved this community."
Weaver said Jeanne Burr, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93, was delighted that Burr Park proved to be an immediate success, hosting concerts and plays that have attracted thousands of people.
"Bill and I had a beautiful life here," Jeanne Burr said in a 2017 article in the Daily Citizen-News. "We raised two children here and loved being part of the Dalton community — so many happy memories and friendships. And I guess, deep inside, I've always believed in giving back."
Jeanne Burr was active with many community organizations, including Big Brothers, Big Sisters and the United Way of Northwest Georgia. But the arts were a particular passion for her. She was active for many years with the Dalton Little Theatre and the Creative Arts Guild.
"She also had her own radio show," said David Aft, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. "'Coffee Time with Jeanne Burr' is probably how most people in the community know her."
The Community Foundation oversees Burr's bequest for Burr Park, and Aft said her impact will be felt on the community for the years to come.
"She was a great philanthropist, a community leader," he said. "But she was also a good friend, and anyone who got to be her buddy was a lucky person."
Editor's note: For a more in-depth exploration of the impact that Jeanne Burr had on the local community, please see Friday's Daily Citizen-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.