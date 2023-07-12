Patrons at The Buckin’ Burrito on North Hamilton Street in downtown Dalton usually enter the restaurant preparing to feast on Tex-Mex items, but they may also now feast their eyes on a striking mural recently designed by one of the city’s artists.
Dalton native Emma Kate Steed, who graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) this June, brought her talents back to her hometown to help create a new six-by-six-foot mural for The Buckin’ Burrito dubbed “Burrito-zilla” by restaurant owner Stan Fetzer’s daughter Cora, who came up with the concept for the painting.
Inspired by monster movies like "Godzilla," the piece details the "origin story" of the restaurant's "pepper cowboy mascot," according to Steed, and allowed her to bring a humorous, creative approach to the project.
“Stan has a great sense of humor, and I wanted to play into that,” said Steed. “I wanted to make it cohesive with the brand identity of the restaurant, which is a major aspect I worked on during my degree.”
Depicted in the mural is the pepper cowboy fending off a "giant Crunch-aurrito" — one of the restaurant's signature menu items and, as Steed put it, "a monster of a meal" — as it wreaks havoc on a Wild West-inspired recreation of Dalton with its "fiery queso breath." Also represented in the painting are "burrito horses" tied outside The Buckin' Burrito saloon with swinging doors. Directly in front of the horses is a feeding trough filled with nachos.
Across from the saloon sits a building with the words "Soccer Town" across the side, a personal touch included to honor “the role (the sport) has played in the town,” said Stan Fetzer.
“It was important to Stan that ‘Soccer Town’ be portrayed because he played soccer in high school at Dalton,” said Anne Fetzer, Stan’s wife and the assistant principal at Roan Elementary. “He is so proud of the sport’s success in our town.”
The idea for the mural came about when Stan Fetzer decided to change things up and add to the interior look of the restaurant.
“My daughter Cora and I were just sitting around talking, and we thought we needed to do a mural of some sort in the restaurant,” he said. “My daughter said that Emma, who she's known since school, would be great (for the project), so we contacted her and threw some ideas out. Cora came up with Burrito-zilla, and we decided on the rendering that she ended up doing for us here.”
Steed, who attended Christian Heritage School with Cora and worked at the restaurant as a teenager, was eager to help after recently completing a large project for the Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team, located near the SCAD campus.
“I had just finished a mural for the Savannah Bananas closer to the middle of June. They were doing a major makeover at their stadium, so they contacted SCAD,” recalled Steed. “The dean thought of me and another girl to do the painting. (Cora and Stan) loved it and asked if I would do a mural for Buckin’ and I said, ‘Of course.’”
Steed said her experiences at SCAD helped prepare her.
“The restaurant was closed for the Fourth of July, so we went in and I got it done in around 15 to 16 hours,” said Steed. “I’m used to working quickly because SCAD puts a lot on us to see who is willing to put in the work in a quick amount of time.”
The Buckin’ Burrito mural is only the second major commission Steed has tackled since graduating last month, but she is looking forward to adding more of her creativity to Dalton.
“In a few weeks I am doing an abstract wall mural at City Park School for their dance and tumbling (program),” she said. “I enjoy helping out the community and giving back whenever and wherever I can. It makes me happy to see others happy through what I’ve done. It’s really fulfilling.”
Stan Fetzer said shining a spotlight on Dalton’s artists is important for the growth of the city.
“We have a lot of local talent around Dalton,” he said. “It helps make the town great and mean more when you can go in and say ‘Hey, I know her; she did this or he did that.’ I think it’s great to recognize young artists around town like Emma or like Sawyer Stinnett, who did a mural for us when we first opened 10 years ago. The more the merrier.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.