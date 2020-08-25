For Austin Burt, Dalton High School's 2019-20 Georgia Scholar, achieving that distinction served to validate all of his efforts throughout his time in high school.
"It made me appreciate everything I'd done, because the requirements are pretty strict and (encompass) a bunch of different things," said the member of the Class of 2020. "I was proud that I met so many different (criteria)," from academics, to sports, to activities inside and outside of school.
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.
Burt was in the academic top 10 all four years at Dalton High, and was a multi-sport athlete. He also participated in student organizations like Future Business Leaders of America and the Dalton First United Methodist Church youth group.
In Future Business Leaders of America, Burt learned some important tools "for what I want to do in the future, and I really enjoyed the field trips we took," he said. Additionally, "I was the publicity chairman, and it was fun to get new members."
The church youth group also meant a great deal to him.
"I've been in that since sixth grade, (so) I went through a lot of development in that group and made a lot of friends," he said. "It's like a second family to me."
He's grateful to his "mentor," Jeffrey Hutchinson, a basketball and lacrosse coach at Dalton High, who convinced him to rejoin the basketball team as a senior after sitting out his junior year, he said. "I'd been playing basketball since first grade, and I just got kind of burned out."
Burt is "absolutely a genuinely excellent young man (who) exhibits legitimate integrity and has a measure of character depth that is beyond the vast majority of his peers," Hutchinson said. "Austin is classy, witty, caring, kind, driven, determined, athletic, and has a great mind."
Hutchinson was also instrumental in Burt attempting lacrosse as a junior, a sport that "quickly became number one for me," Burt said. That's why Burt was so disappointed to lose this spring's lacrosse season due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"We only played four or five games, which sucked, because I was really looking forward to it, and I was a senior captain," he said. "It hurt, because I only had one full season of lacrosse."
Even more painful than canceling the lacrosse season was missing all the other senior activities this spring, he said. "That hurt the most, because Dalton really goes over the top for senior week."
Burt recommends that high school students "stay involved and constantly try new things, because high school is most fun when you're involved," he said. "Get out of your comfort zone, because it'll help you in the long run."
He was able to balance academics, activities and a social life through judicious time management and self-motivation, he said.
He looked at school "like a 9-5 job," spending seven or so hours inside the building each day, then an hour or two on homework at night, he said. By remaining up-to-date, rather than falling behind, "I didn't have to stay up until 11 p.m. doing homework or spend all weekend on it."
Burt has enrolled at the University of Georgia, which offers "a really good balance of academics" and college life, he said. Because he's a lifelong fan of the Bulldogs football team, Georgia already had an edge, and learning about the excellence of the Terry College of Business "sealed the deal for me."
Burt plans to study accounting and eventually attend law school, he said. He hopes to be a corporate attorney.
"I really love math, and numbers come easy to me," while reading and writing are also among his strengths, he said. Furthermore, "I have no problem public speaking; (in fact), I enjoy it."
Jennifer Balog, who taught Burt both as a middle school and high school student, called him "an amazing young man."
"He is smart, witty and always willing to help another classmate," said the Dalton High teacher. "I'm so excited to see where the future will take him."
Hutchinson is similarly impressed with Burt, noting he "is loyal and dedicated to whatever he is a part of, and is unquestionably committed to those who he plays for or those in position of leadership for him."
"He is the kind of guy coaches do seek out, because not only does he bring added competitive juices to a team, he brings the desired intangibles," Hutchinson added. "He will be sorely missed at (Dalton High), but he will be a blessing to every endeavor and organization he is a part of."
Most of all, Burt will miss his friends as he leaves Dalton for Athens.
"Most of my friends, I've had since elementary school, or at least middle school, so I haven't really had to make new friends, but I'm excited for more independence in college," he said. "I'll be more in control with what I do with my time."
He's confident he can continue his success in Athens, using lessons learned from his parents, school and personal experiences, he said.
"That's carried me through so far, and it's going to carry me through college."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.