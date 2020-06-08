For the Whitfield County Schools nutrition department, bus drivers have been a key cog in both the emergency feeding the school system offered while school buildings were closed the last two months of the school year as well as for the summer nutrition program that began on June 1.
Bus drivers have been "absolutely wonderful," for both of those occasions, said Angie Brown, nutrition director for Whitfield County Schools. "They know the kids, because they are (regularly) out in the community, and that's really helped."
It's important to continue providing meals for students during the summer, said James Wirth, a bus driver who focuses on the Carbondale Road area for his deliveries. "A lot of kids out there need this."
For the second consecutive summer, Whitfield County Schools is sending buses out from food prep sites not only to other schools in the system, but also to numerous locations in communities, to feed children, Brown said. "We have 20 buses going to, officially, 104 stops."
Summer meals are available free to ages 18 and under, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's summer nutrition program, and the children can receive food at any location, Brown said. Meals are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Meals are served between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., depending on the site, with buses delivering food to locations in the community during those same hours. A full list of school sites, delivery locales and approximate times is available on the Whitfield County Schools website (https://www.wcsga.net/).
During the last couple of months of the school year, Whitfield County Schools also used buses making food deliveries to provide packets of educational materials to students who couldn't get them otherwise during distance learning, Brown said, noting, "That was a good opportunity."
"We have a great group of drivers," Rick Holsomback, director of transportation for Whitfield County Schools, said last month. "When we call, they're glad to do anything for kids."
Many bus drivers even spurned offers to be rotated on-and-off during this time, because they enjoyed the work so much and believe it to be important, Brown said. While the nutrition department has experienced some staff shortages this summer, "we've had no trouble getting bus drivers."
Longtime Whitfield County Schools bus driver Victor Vance was among those who declined to rotate off his duties during the emergency feeding.
"He wants to keep helping his kids and his community," Holsomback said of Vance. "Victor is one of those guys who always steps up to the plate and is willing to go above and beyond."
That dedication is typical of Whitfield County Schools bus drivers, and "I really like using the buses" for these food deliveries, Brown said. "They're hard to miss, and students feel safe."
