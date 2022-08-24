Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful’s committee for Beautification and Community Greening is pleased to announce the availability of the second annual Business Beautification Micro-Grants in celebration of National Planting Day 2022.
The micro-grants are an effort to help local businesses create inviting and beautiful spaces that are owned by the business and visible to the public. These grants are available for up to $500 each and can be used for exterior beautification improvements. All local business owners are encouraged to apply.
Interested organizations may use the grant to purchase exterior painting or murals, signage, awnings, plantings and more. Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful hopes these micro-grants can help local businesses improve their exterior and the overall beauty of our community.
Submissions must be submitted by Sept. 30. The application will be scored using a program matrix and then determined and approved by the beautification committee. Businesses will receive an email and call on Oct. 7 with information on the status of their application.
To apply for the grant the business or organization must be locally owned and located in Whitfield County or the city of Dalton. The form requires that each applicant describe the concept of the proposed improvement, a picture of the existing project area and an itemized project estimate cost.
Projects should take place in the fall and winter and be completed no later than Dec. 31. At the end, grantees will submit a short project summary that will include volunteer hours, actual costs, list of other organizations involved, evaluation of project meeting the goal/purpose intended and before and after photos. Ten percent of the grant will be held by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful until the report is submitted.
Applications can be submitted by completing the form at https://www.dwswa.org/dalton-whitfield-business-beautification and emailing it to ahartline@dwswa.org or by mailing the downloaded form to Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, P.O. Box 3392, Dalton, GA 30722-3392. For questions regarding the form or any aspects of your proposed project call Executive Director Amy Hartline at (706) 278-5001.
