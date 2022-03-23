CHATSWORTH — As women strive to succeed and lead, it’s imperative they truly know who they are — and who they want to be — and find their authentic voice, said Amanda Reed Myers, chief strategy officer for Health One Alliance and Alliant Health Plans.
“The first step to finding your voice is finding who you are — I struggled with that, and some of you may, as well” — and also knowing who “you are not,” she told her audience March 15 at Rock Bridge Community Church during an Enriching Women in Business event from Women in Leadership, an initiative from the Murray County Chamber of Commerce in its second month. However, being “who you are is not an excuse to be unkind, unclear or uncouth.”
Next, “decide who you want to be,” said Myers, who was “born and raised in Murray County, fifth generation.” “We are all a product of the people around us and the voices in our heads — positive or negative” — and though she did well in school, she couldn’t silence a voice in her head that told her “You’re not smart enough,” which led her to try to “blend in,” rather than speak up, in business meetings.
“If you know who you are, you’re confident in who you are, (so) speak to your experiences, because they are authentic to you, (and listeners will) understand,” she advised. “Be transparent.”
Finding one’s voice is “not about serving yourself, but serving those around us,” she said. “Find your voice to lift up other people.”
Often, “women are harder on themselves than anybody else, (so) be an encourager” instead, she said. “We have a tendency to say we want to see other women succeed, but sometimes their success creates insecurity within us, as opposed to seeing them as an example.”
Helping women find their voice was a fitting topic for this month’s Women in Leadership meeting, as March is Women’s History Month, a time to reflect on contributions and strides made by women historically, as well as progress yet to be made — in 2022, women in the United States earn 83 cents for every $1 men earn — said Barry Gentry, chief operating officer of the chamber and executive director of the Downtown Development Authority.
Women in Leadership provides opportunities to network with female leaders in a variety of professions and build business relationships, said Sheila Simpson, chair of the chamber board. Myers provided valuable insight to members as an “example of a dynamic, successful businesswoman.”
