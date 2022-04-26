Local businesses and nonprofit agencies are invited to set up information tables at no charge at an upcoming faith community event sponsored by Highland Rivers Behavioral Health System of Care in partnership with Community Fellowship Church of Ministries and Trinity United Methodist Church.
Dubbed “A Threefold Strand is not Quickly Broken,” the family-friendly event is Saturday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m. at Community Fellowship Church, 409 N. Fredrick St. in Dalton. The free event features a water-bounce house, food, games and more. Highland Rivers’ staff will make presentations about suicide prevention and trauma, while the Boy Scouts of America will have a presentation about camping and venturing. Businesses and local agencies are invited to participate in a community information fair at the event.
For more information or to reserve a table at the event, contact Levurne Batts, System of Care coordinator, at levurnebatts@highlandrivers.org or at (678) 451-6341.
