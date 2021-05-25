Butch Miller announces bid for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA — Gainesville Republican Butch Miller announced he will run for lieutenant governor Tuesday.
President pro tempore of the state Senate, Miller made his decision final after incumbent Geoff Duncan pulled his name from the race earlier this month. Miller has been elected to the top Republican position under the Gold Dome by his colleagues three times.
“As a state senator, I’ve worked with visionary conservative leaders to make our state the No. 1 state for business and a safe haven for the conservative, traditional values that made our state and nation great,” Miller said in a statement. “I’m running for lieutenant governor to defend our conservative accomplishments, to enrich Georgians with jobs-friendly policies, to defend our constitutional rights and to protect and promote the sanctity of life and opportunity.”
Duncan, a Republican, bowed out of the race after becoming a stark critic of former President Donald Trump and some Georgia lawmakers’ efforts to impose restrictive voting laws following the 2020 election. Duncan refused to preside over the Senate as the chamber took up an omnibus election bill. Miller took over the gavel in Duncan’s place.
“I won’t bow to the mob,” Miller said in the statement. "I was proud to preside over the Senate on the day we passed the election integrity bill, SB 202, I stand firmly against the extremists who want to defund the police and I’ll always fight to make sure our children are taught the truth: America is the greatest country on Earth.”
Miller already has one possible opponent for the GOP primary, Jeanne Seaver of Savannah, and will likely face more high-profile GOP candidates.
Multiple Democrats have announced their intention to vie for the position, including two state representatives, Derrick Jackson of Tyrone and Erick Allen of Smyrna.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
