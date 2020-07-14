By split vote, commissioners give Whitfield County employees 3% pay raise

Whitfield County employees have been given a pay raise.
Members of the county Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Monday to give employees a 3% pay increase retroactive to July 1. Board Chairman Lynn Laughter and Commissioners Harold Brooker and Roger Crossen voted for the pay increase. Commissioners Greg Jones and Barry Robbins voted against it.
The pay increase will cost the county about $380,000 this year since it will only apply for the final six months of the year. It will cost about double that, some $760,000, in 2021.
Commissioners who voted for the pay raise said they are concerned the county is losing employees, especially firefighters and sheriff's deputies, to the private sector or to other agencies.
"We aren't keeping up with our employees' salaries," said Laughter.
There were few numbers presented to back up that concern.
"Over the years we have looked at that," said Laughter when asked if commissioners had done a study on how the county's pay scale compares to peer counties. "I've had HR (Human Resources) call other counties and see what their firefighters make and all that. Maybe not an official study."
Robbins said the county has lost six employees to the city of Dalton since 2015 but hired five employees from the city.
"Those were six firefighters we paid $30,000 to $40,000 to train," said Laughter. "We've actually lost 10 firefighters, four to others. It's expensive to train those firefighters. We need to try to keep them."
Crossen noted that on average the city of Dalton pays firefighters $2 an hour more than the county.
Jones and Robbins questioned whether now is the time to give employees a raise.
"I think they deserve a raise," said Jones. "I just don't know that, given how the economy is, we should do that."
"This is not a reflection on the efforts or performance of the fine Whitfield County employees," said Robbins. "It is simply a reflection of the economic times we find ourselves in."
Robbins noted that state revenues are projected to drop 10% during the next year, which will almost certainly mean reduced revenue for the county.
"Without knowing what the revenue shortfalls will be for Whitfield County, it is not prudent to add a large increase of $380,000, $760,000 annualized, or more of expense to the budget," he said.
Brooker noted that so far county revenues have not suffered tremendously. The monthly financial statement presented at the meeting showed that sales tax collections for May, $991,514, were 7.2% greater that what was budgeted. And year-to-date through the end of May, sales tax collections were $4.489 million, down 2.2% from the same period in 2019.
"I think our employees deserve a raise," Brooker said. "The city of Dalton gives raises almost every year."
Whitfield County employees received a 2% pay increase in 2019. All employees received a 3% pay increase in 2017, and certified peace officers in the sheriff's office received an additional pay increase that year.
Jevin Jensen, who defeated Laughter in the June Republican Party primary for chairman and who is expected to be the chairman next year since no Democrat qualified, said after the meeting he agreed with Jones and Robbins.
"This is not the right time to commit to spending $760,000 annually on raises," he said. "Now is the time to pull together as a community team to deal with the economic fallout from the new coronavirus with a primary goal of getting all our people back to work.”
Commissioners also voted 3-2, with Jones and Robbins in the minority on each vote, to:
• Accept a $1.2 million bid from the Advanced Sports Group of Kennesaw to install artificial turf on the back pod of Edwards Park. That will allow the outfields of fields seven and eight to be used as multipurpose fields for soccer and football.
Parks and Recreation Director Brian Chastain said the county isn't seeing as much use out of those fields as it should because they are in a low part of the park and get waterlogged when it rains. Crossen said the county is losing money from not being able to rent the fields for weekend tournaments.
Jones and Robbins questioned whether now is the time to do that work. The county will use part of the $2.5 million it took from the unrestricted reserve of the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority earlier this year for the work. The city of Dalton, which co-owns the authority, also took $2.5 million. Robbins suggested it might be more prudent to hold on to that money and see how the economy and county revenue fare.
• Put out for bids the design of a soccer complex with a regulation-size soccer field on five acres adjacent to Edwards Park. That property was donated to the county about three years ago by Smith and Betty Edwards Foster for the purpose of hosting soccer fields and parking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.