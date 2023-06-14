During the June regular meeting of the Dalton Board of Education, Wendy Byerts was approved as an assistant principal for Dalton Junior High School for the 2023-24 school year. With three decades of teaching experience, Byerts is more than prepared to step into a new role.
Byerts currently teaches English language arts to ninth-grade students at Dalton Junior High School. She serves as the gifted lead coordinator at Dalton Junior High School, and serves on the school’s Learning Impact Team.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Samford University, a master’s degree in secondary education from Piedmont College and an education specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Piedmont University.
“It is exciting to be able to welcome Wendy Byerts to our administrative team as the assistant principal of Dalton Junior High School,” said Superintendent Tim Scott. “With an impressive 30 years of educational experience, Wendy brings an unparalleled wealth of knowledge, dedication and expertise to her school community.”
