Cajun seafood restaurant coming to the former Ryan's site at Dalton Mall

Charles Oliver/Daily Citizen-News

A sign above the former Ryan's restaurant at the Dalton Mall says The Juicy Seafood is "coming soon" to the location.

A Montgomery, Alabama-based seafood chain is coming to Dalton.

A sign above the entrance to the former Ryan's steakhouse at the Dalton Mall says The Juicy Seafood is "coming soon." A spokesman for the chain said Thursday afternoon the restaurant is coming to Dalton but she could not discuss the details.

The chain's website says it offers a "wide variety of Cajun-style seafood." The website indicates the closest location is in Cleveland, Tennessee. The closest location in Georgia is in Columbus.

The Ryan’s closed in 2016 after its parent company — Buffets LLC — filed for bankruptcy.

