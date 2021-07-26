"My dad, Noel, was a Georgia Scholar" from Southeast Whitfield High School, "the only one from Whitfield County that year, so I've always felt like I had to" be a Georgia Scholar, too, said Lindsey Caldwell.
The member of Northwest Whitfield High School's class of 2021 was able to add that achievement to her extensive résumé, a proud accomplishment, as "I want to do everything my parents did, (if not) more," Caldwell said. "I want to get every award I can to show what I'm capable of."
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.
Caldwell has not only achieved academically — she earned Lee University's presidential and centennial scholarships — but has been a marching band section leader the past two years, as well as a team captain and lead defense attorney for mock trial. She's also active volunteering with her congregation, Salem Baptist Church, particularly helping youth, and she took nearly a dozen mission trips to New Mexico.
Caldwell, who began playing clarinet in the sixth grade, will be in Lee University's music program, and she owes her growth in musicianship largely to being "very good at listening" to directions and advice, she said. Music also engages both elements of her personality, the analytical and the creative.
"I like the creative areas, making things, writing stories, but my brain works very analytically," she said. "Music, to do it well, requires lots of mental capacity, but it's also a very creative medium."
And she's valued "the community" of marching band, in contrast to concert band, where "there's not as much interaction," she said. "With marching band, during football games, it's very much a group of kids having fun, and (the same holds true) when we're on the bus — we're like a big family — but even with all the chaos, there's a surprising amount of focus when we're playing our instruments."
Mock trial, "I was pulled into it" by Rachel Climer, one of Caldwell's best friends and a member of Northwest's 2020 class, and "I got thrown into the deep end, having to write an opening statement and questions for two witnesses, then present it all," Caldwell said. "I didn't think I was ready, but I was good at it, and I liked the rest of the team."
Caldwell was "essential" to the team "and integral to its success (in 2019-20) when we were Region 6 champions," said Minako Barry, an English teacher at Northwest and leader of the mock trial team. "As captain this year, Lindsey held the team together despite the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 crisis, which included obstacles in practices and competitions that required online Zoom meetings and presented other technical issues."
"She trained the new mock trial attorneys, all of whom were new to the mock trial program this year," Barry said. "In fact, she was the only senior to return as an attorney this year, so she had the burden and privilege of leading them to success in a very competitive year when teams competed statewide instead of regionally, which had been the tradition."
"She is very bright, quick on her feet, hard-working and nurturing of others on the team — a natural leader — and I was blessed to have watched her develop and shine in the mock courtroom last year and this year," Barry added. "We would definitely not have competed this year at all without Lindsey, who recruited classmates and wrote openings/closings and questions for other positions outside of her own responsibilities, and she will be missed when we resume in the fall, (but) I am hoping she returns for a visit or two to inspire the newcomers and returning participants with her enthusiasm and advice."
Caldwell is indebted to Northwest's faculty and staff, who "spent the last four years giving me everything they possibly had to get me ready for the world beyond Northwest," she said. She has special affinity for "all my literature teachers, who all had a very deep impact on me, and my math teacher, (Susan) Keelen, who was always a bright spot in my day because no matter how tough the day had been, she was always there, ready, bubbly and ready to do stuff."
Caldwell's decision to attend Lee University was set into motion when she was a sophomore and attended an honors band event there.
"I was terrified, at first, because I'd never been on a college campus before, but it was so gorgeous, and the music program is amazing," she said. She returned multiple times, including for "Lee Day," when she sat in on a music theory course and a psychology course, and she was welcomed in both.
In addition to her musical pursuits at Lee, Caldwell plans to major in psychology.
"My love of literature led to my interest in psychology," she said. "They're both very subjective but also very analytical, and there are lots of rules, but also lots of exceptions to the rules."
She's unsure of her final career path, however, she said.
"I've considered music therapy, since that combines two things I'm passionate about, but also family therapy, or criminal profiling."
