Calhoun man indicted for vehicular homicide for Whitfield County wreck

A Calhoun man has been indicted by a Whitfield County grand jury for misdemeanor second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to yield for a wreck in October on Cleveland Highway that left a Chatsworth man dead.
The indictment said Trevin Dion Webb "caused the death of another person ... without intention" by failing to yield when entering Cleveland Highway from Dietzen Way.
According to a Georgia State Patrol report, a 2015 Volvo S60 driven by Webb "was turning left from Dietzen Way attempting to travel south on" Cleveland Highway around 7:25 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2020,
Harlin Brian Manis, riding a 2001 Honda VT750 motorcycle, was traveling north on Cleveland Highway, in the left lane.
The report said Webb "failed to yield" and pulled in front of Manis, "causing a collision." The report indicated the motorcycle struck the Volvo on its left side.
A separate report said Manis was then struck as he lay in the road by a 2007 Chrysler Aspen.
