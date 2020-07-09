Calhoun man receives probation for I-75 wreck that killed two

A Calhoun man was sentenced to two years on probation after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, resulting from a three-vehicle wreck on I-75 near Walnut Avenue in July 2018, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Chadwick Pair also pleaded guilty to improper lane change.
Poston said Pair was also fined $2,000 plus court costs and surcharges, must perform 40 hours of community service and must complete a defensive driving course at his expense. He can have no contact with the families of either of the victims.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, the three vehicles were traveling south on I-75. Pair was driving a 2017 Isuzu NPR in the right lane. A Freightliner tractor-trailer was in the center lane and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was in the left lane.
The report said Pair "made an improper lane change" and the Isuzu "hit" the tractor-trailer's "front right corner" with its left side. After the impact, Pair "lost control" and the Isuzu traveled into the left lane, "making contact" with the Silverado. Both vehicles traveled into the median and the Isuzu overturned and came to a stop on the median guardrail, while the Silverado landed on top of it. The tractor-trailer came to a "controlled" stop in the emergency lane.
The report said there were five people in the Isuzu. Cody Angel, 23, of Rydal, was pronounced dead at the scene. Pair and William Clegg, 36, of Adairsville, were airlifted to Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga. Clegg later died, according to the county coroner. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and the driver of the Silverado was taken to a hospital, according to the report.
