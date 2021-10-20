Contributed photo

Callaway Academy operated on the west side of Whitfield County in the 1800s and until the early 1900s when it burned. Readers who can pinpoint the year and/or identify of people in the photo are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173. This photo is believed to have been taken in the 1890s.