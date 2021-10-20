Callaway Academy

Contributed photo

Callaway Academy operated on the west side of Whitfield County in the 1800s and until the early 1900s when it burned. Readers who can pinpoint the year and/or identify of people in the photo are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173. This photo is believed to have been taken in the 1890s.

