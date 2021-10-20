Callaway Academy
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mr. David Edwin Hayes, age 59, of Chatsworth, Georgia, departed this life, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born September 1, 1962 in Dalton, GA a son of the late Haskel Douglas and Lois Earlene Caldwell Hayes. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Faye Turner…
Mitchell Wayne Ellis, age 70, of Dalton, Georgia passed away on October 18, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mrs. Carol Sue Hollis, age 65, of Scottsboro, Alabama, and formerly of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Friday, October 15, 2021 at Ascebsuib Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born November 8, 1955 in Louisville, KY. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Pitts…
Most Popular
Articles
- Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program opens for some Nov. 1
- Area Arrests for Oct. 19
- Chatsworth native killed during U.S. Marine Corps training exercise
- Area Arrests for Oct. 16/17
- Area Arrests for Oct. 14
- David Carroll: Dalton native Haynes returns home
- Brooker hits Morrison for late Northwest game-winning TD
- Area Arrests for Oct. 15
- Area Arrests for Oct. 13
- Retired superintendent 'always tried to make the best decision for the kids'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.