Calls to censure or expel Greene opposed by some Dalton residents

Some Dalton area residents reacted with incredulity Thursday to reports that some Democrats in Congress may be seeking to censure or remove Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome, whose district includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
"She was elected by the voters in this district," said Karen Jones, who said she voted for Greene. "Sounds like they don't like elections much when they don't win them."
Greene was elected in November to Georgia's 14th Congressional District seat, replacing Republican Tom Graves of Ranger who stepped down after five terms. Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal of Catoosa County was on the ballot, but he dropped out of the race in September, too late for the Democratic Party to replace him, citing family reasons.
Greene has been a strong defender of President Donald Trump. On Wednesday she voted against his impeachment. The night before, she tweeted, “President Trump will remain in office. This Hail Mary attempt to remove him from the White House is an attack on every American who voted for him. Democrats must be held accountable for the political violence inspired by their rhetoric.”
That was too much for U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado. On CNN, he said, "There are unfortunately a handful of members of Congress, and (Greene) is one of them, who are morally bankrupt. They are depraved, and they are frankly dangerous individuals. We are looking at our options with them, the House, as to how we stop this, whether this is an expulsion proceeding, a censure. We can't let this stand."
According to The Washington Times, Crow criticized Greene "for lying about President Trump‘s failed race for election."
“Donald Trump is one thing. He’s shown us time and time again who he is, but he doesn’t do this without support,” Crow said on CNN, according to the transcript.
Crow's office did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
"This is a typical attack from a socialist Democrat that can’t handle the thought of another member of Congress believing something other than his left-wing orthodoxy," said Greene's Communications Director Nick Dyer. "Democrats have shown that they have zero respect for the American voter by attempting to overturn the 2016 election by impeaching President Trump. This is no different."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., did not immediately respond to an email query about possible action against Greene.
“Anyone repeating hateful rhetoric and spreading conspiracy theories poses the same threat to our democracy and national security as President Trump," said U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta. "As members of Congress, we swore an oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ It is disconcerting to have any member serving in this body who doesn’t believe in the oath taken just last week. I support taking steps against any member of Congress, or elected official, who incites violence against our country. This kind of behavior brings shame to our American values and must not go unchecked.”
Other members of Georgia's delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives did not immediately respond to email queries about Crow's remarks.
Jones and some other area residents accused Democrats of trying to overturn the results of an election.
Dalton resident Bob Sanders said he didn't vote in November but doesn't see anything wrong with Greene defending Trump against an attempt to impeach him.
"It's just a political stunt," he said. "He'll be gone next week. It's ridiculous."
Greene has also vowed to file articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden after he is sworn in on Wednesday.
"We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies," Greene said in a TV interview, referencing business dealings of some of Biden's family members.
