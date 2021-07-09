Camp Juliette Low plans events to celebrate 100th anniversary

The Camp Juliette Low Alumnae Association is holding events throughout 2021/2022 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the camp on Lookout Mountain in Cloudland, which was established by Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low.
There will be a "Mountain Music" celebration on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Greystone at Piedmont Park Conservancy, 400 Park Drive N.E., Atlanta. Alumnae, family and friends are welcome. There will be live entertainment, crafts, a silent auction, food and fun times with friends. Cost is adults, $45; children 3 to 12, $20; and kids 2 and younger attend for free.
A camp alumnae reunion is planned for spring 2022.
"As we plan for upcoming events, Camp Juliette Low is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Camp Association," according to the group. "Event dates may change if needed to help protect the health and safety of alumnae and families."
For more information on the camp's 100th anniversa ry, visit cjl.org.
