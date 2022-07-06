Kiernan Donahue wants to be an engineer. He said that's why he signed up for the recent DEM (Design, Engineering and Manufacturing) Camp hosted at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy.
This was the 11th year of DEM Camp, which wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Brian Cooksey, chairman of the board of directors for Phoenix High School and the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy. The camp was just two days last year because of COVID-19, but it returned to a full week this year, he said.
The camp featured hands-on projects involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), as well as on-site visits to Dalton State College and to local manufacturers to learn more about STEM jobs, especially those at local manufacturing companies.
The camp, which is open to rising sixth- through eighth-graders in local schools, is sponsored by the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce.
"Making sure that our future workforce has the skills that we need is vital," said Cooksey, who is also director of workforce development for Shaw Industries. He added that the camp also allows students who are already interested in STEM jobs to see that they do not have to leave this area to find those jobs.
"It was great having the kids back this year," he said. "It was great to see their enthusiasm. Everyone seemed to have a great time."
Donahue said his favorite part of the camp was building a hovercraft out of plywood and a leaf blower.
"Those go really fast," he said, a fact demonstrated on the final day of the camp when students raced their creations.
Donahue's father Nathan said he was excited that his son was able to take part in the camp.
"We have two other boys, and they have done it as well," he said. "I'm an engineer, so I was really excited he got in this year. Last year was a little different with the camp. But this year, there was more to do, and he was really engaged and excited throughout. He learned a lot of different techniques."
Kristin Asbell was at the closing day ceremonies with her daughter Audrey, who took part in the camp.
"She did the camp last year and enjoyed it," Kristin Asbell said. "She had a great time this year. I think it was great for her especially as a female to get to see all the different opportunities in STEM and other areas that aren't typically thought of as careers for females."
Audrey said she "loved" the camp.
"I really enjoyed all of the activities and learning about the different careers," she said. "I really enjoyed taking part in the camp, and I would recommend it to others."
Cooksey said after 11 years organizers are starting to see the impact of the DEM Camp.
"We've had students who have taken part in the camp go on to be on their school's robotics teams," he said. "They've gone on to take (manufacturing-oriented) classes here at the Career Academy. They are studying science and engineering at Dalton State (College) or Georgia Northwestern Technical College or Georgia Tech or the University of Georgia and other universities. And they all say this camp helped expose them to the different opportunities available to them in science and technology."
DEM awards (returning campers)
Teamwork/Outstanding Teammate (one from each team as voted by the students)
Team 1: James Nwaba
Team 2: Lucas Wiley
Team 3: Santiago Vela
Excellence in Safety Awards
Team 1: Julian Leyva
Team 2: Lucas Wiley
Team 3: Kiernan Donahue
110% Awards (chosen by camp leaders)
Team 1: Audrey Asbell
Team 2: Desmond Sherretts
Team 3: Hudson Boyd
Chemistry (held at Dalton State College)
Kiernan Donahue and James Nwaba
Engineering (Dalton State College)
Kyle Soto, Desmond Sherretts, Taylor Kayt Ridley, Jude Amos, Jezabell Gutierrez, Audrey Asbell and Weston Griggs
Polymers (Dalton State College)
Laycee Smith, Aiden Robinson, Blake DeSimone and James Nwaba
Engineering (solar cars)
Bobby Burnell, Taylor Ridley, Mindy Morales, Avery Tuck, Audrey Asbell and Izael Espina
Electronics
Levi Schoenmann, Kyle Soto, Filip Davidson, Lottie Skaare and Andrea Suarez.
DEM awards (first-year campers)
Teamwork/Outstanding Teammate (one from each team as voted by the students)
Team 1: Will Hunt
Team 2: Anthony Rojos
Team 3: Asher Lashley
Team 4: Jayln Hurt
Team 5: Cason
Excellence in Safety Awards
Team 1: Payton Barlow
Team 2: Paxton Ownby
Team 3: Harley Carnes
Team 5: Ogochim Nwaba
110% Awards (chosen by camp leaders)
Team 1: Caris Drobnick
Team 2: Camden Miller
Team 3: Jayden Cano
Team 4: Angel Cornejo
Team 5: Elijah Hammontree
Rapid Prototyping: Outstanding Race Car Design
Michael Liu, Niho Kawata, Max Luna, Kashish Nadukura and Brandon Zepeda
Earthquake Towers
Edgar Ramos and Josie Espina
Solar Cars (QCells)
Kason O’Bryant, Kingston Lavender, Angel Cornejo, Kara Hopper and Harley Carnes
Electronics
Sophia Evans and Paxton Boreihg
Wind Generator
Gael Ramos, Olivia Kate King and Jonathan Marix
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.