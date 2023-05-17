The annual Campaign Academy will be on Wednesday, May 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Hamilton St., and there is no cost to attend.
This workshop is designed for anyone who would like to run for an elected position and doesn’t know where to begin and needs help getting started. This workshop is also valuable to those who wish to organize a campaign. Those who attend will be provided with the resources needed to successfully qualify for and seek elected office.
Local professionals in the political arena will cover topics ranging from knowing the requirements and qualifications of running for office and organizing a campaign. Other topics may include crafting your campaign message, where you should be seen to meet the voters and the use of social media.
Past Campaign Academy panelists have talked about their passion and commitment to public service and their willingness to serve the public so that they can try to make a difference in their community.
This is a municipal election year, and the qualifying period will begin the week of Aug. 21, with early voting from Oct. 16 to Nov. 3, and the general election date is Nov. 7.
This is a very beneficial opportunity for everyone who attends. For those who do not see a future in campaigning, knowing the steps your officials take before assuming their roles is equally important. For more information, contact Phyllis Stephens by email to stephens@daltonchamber.org or by calling (706) 712-0951.
