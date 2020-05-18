Shaking hands and kissing babies. Pressing the flesh.
Those are just a few of the phrases used to describe the direct interaction that politicians typically engage in with voters at forums, town halls and campaign rallies.
But what happens to that sort of retail politics in the age of a pandemic?
Some candidates appearing on the June 9 general primaries ballot say the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has greatly altered their campaigns.
Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health state of emergency on March 14 that was originally slated to run through May 13 but was later extended to June 12. Kemp later issued a shelter-in-place order that ran from April 3 to April 30. As a result of those orders, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger postponed the May 19 general primaries to June 9.
"That definitely had an impact on my campaign," said April Plott, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Whitfield County clerk of Superior Court in the primary.
Babs Bailey is also running in that race. Incumbent Melica Kendrick is not seeking reelection, and no Democrat qualified for the post.
"I had a plan set in place," Plott said. "We'd already knocked on around 1,500 to 2,000 doors. This all put an end to that."
Plott said she's been relying on mailers, advertising and social media to get her message out.
"I've probably been doing more of all that than I would have. It has definitely been a challenge," she said. "But when I talk to judges and other people who have been elected and asked how I should handle this they say they don't know. Nothing like this has ever happened before, not that they can remember."
Bailey said the pandemic and the shutdown have forced campaigns to become more creative.
"I'd been knocking on doors when all this started," she said. "But now you can't do that. I wouldn't do that. I don't want to upset anyone. I wouldn't want to endanger my own health."
"I've been doing more advertising. I've had ads in the newspaper. I've done videos on Facebook. Of course, all that is more expensive than knocking on doors," she said.
Businessman and former Chatsworth mayor Dan McEntire is challenging incumbent Chuck Payne in the Republican primary for the state Senate District 54 seat. No Democrat qualified for that office.
"Social media is going to play a bigger part in this election than ever before," McEntire said. "I've been very active on social media. Signage has always been a big part of local elections, and I think it's going to be a big thing this year. It's hard to get out and talk to people now. People don't want to jeopardize their health, and I don't want to jeopardize anyone's health. I don't want to jeopardize my own health. This election is very important, but people's health is more important."
Payne not only had to deal with the shelter-in-place order, he was among a number of state legislators who spent some two weeks in self-quarantine after they found out they'd been exposed to the coronavirus. Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, had tested positive for the virus after a special session on March 16.
Payne said he only recently had his first contact with his campaign committee.
"We just needed to all get in touch," he said. "I haven't done any campaigning since all this began."
He said he's ready to get back to campaigning, but said the landscape is very different from any he has seen in his more than 30 years in politics. He said he isn't sure there will be much opportunity for the sort of face-to-face meetings with voters that have traditionally been a big part of local elections before the primary takes place.
"I understand why that is," he said. "But I do think something will be lost. I think it's good for voters to be able to see the candidates in person and to ask them questions. And I think it's good for the people running for office to be able to hear from voters."
While coronavirus restrictions have precluded the sort of public forums that voters and candidates are used to, the League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area has been conducting televised forums on WDNN with candidates in local races.
"It’s costing us a good bit of money, but we thought it was something we needed to do," said League President Debby Peppers.
The schedule for upcoming forums is:
• Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, District 4, Republican primary (incumbent Greg Jones and Dan Lewallen): Sunday, May 17, at 6 p.m., and Tuesday, June 2, at 8:30 p.m.
• Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, chairman, Republican primary (incumbent Lynn Laughter and Jevin Jensen): Monday, May 18, at 9 p.m.; Wednesday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m.; Friday, May 22, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 24, at 6 p.m., as well as Thursday, June 4, at 8:30 p.m.
• State Senate District 54, Republican primary (Payne and McEntire): Monday, May 25, at 9 p.m.; Wednesday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m.; Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 31, at 6 p.m. as well as Friday, June 5, at 8:30 p.m.
• Whitfield County clerk of Superior Court, Republican primary (Bailey and Plott), and Whitfield County Magistrate Court (nonpartisan, incumbent Rod Weaver and Wallace Johnson), Monday, June 1, at 8:30 p.m.
