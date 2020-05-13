Campground reservation cancellations extended through May 31 for Carters Lake

With the ongoing presence of COVID-19 in North Georgia still a public health and safety concern to federal operations in the region, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, has announced that recreation areas at Lake Sidney Lanier, Allatoona Lake and Carters Lake will be extending campground reservation cancellations through Sunday, May 31.
The district understands that as the summer recreation season approaches, this latest update on the ongoing COVID-19 emergency comes as a disappointment to many. However, the Corps' highest priority — as demonstrated each year with its aggressive water safety campaign and training programs — is the health and safety of the visiting public, and the safety of staff and volunteers. The ongoing impacts of COVID-19 are no less of a public safety concern, and the district appreciates the public's understanding as it moves, with caution, back to eventual normal operations.
The reopening of the recreation areas will be dependent on local conditions as measured by data and trend lines collected by local, state and national public health resources. The district will continue to monitor each recreation area and reopen when conditions warrant.
Please note that the COVID-19 emergency is not yet over, potentially necessitating further change to the campground reservation availability at a later date. Recreation area visitors wishing to use the district's campgrounds should check recreation area Facebook pages regularly for up-to-date information on campground reservations, or call the recreation area project office.
Campers with reservations at campgrounds that have been closed will receive full refunds automatically processed with no cancellation fees. There is no need to contact the reservation center to request a refund. If you have a reservation at a campground you know has closed and you have not received a refund, please wait 10 business days after the start date of your reservation for the refund to be received. If you still have not received a refund, please contact the lake or river project you were scheduled to visit, or fill out the “contact us” form at www.recreation.gov/contact-us.
While visitor centers, campgrounds, beaches and special events are not currently open, certain water and land access areas remain accessible to the public, including:
• Boat launches.
• Nature trails.
• Viewing areas.
While the district is keeping these sites accessible to the maximum extent possible, all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recreation area facilities remain subject to closure as conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic emergency continue to evolve.
For more information, call (251) 690-2505 or any of the recreation sites listed at https://www.sam.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/. Also, follow the Mobile District and its recreation sites on Facebook for the latest updates on accessible areas and updates reopenings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.