This patriotic group posed in front of Atcooga School circa late 1920s or 1930s. Two men are identified. Judge Malcolm C. Tarver is on the back row to the left of the tall man in the hat. W.C. Martin is on the back row to the right of the tall man in the hat. Readers who can identify the group or other individuals are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173. According to the book "Historic Photographs of Whitfield County Schools": "Atcooga School was founded in 1925 by the American Thread Company of Georgia; the school name is an acronym of the company name. The school was operated jointly by the company and the Whitfield County Board of Education." The school's site is where the current Whitfield County Schools central office is located, 1306 S. Thornton Ave.