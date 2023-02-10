Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) announces the appointment of Ben Canedo to its Board of Directors.
Canedo, senior Human Resources business partner at Roper Corp. in LaFayette, leads a 10-member Human Resources team to manage full-cycle recruiting, on-the-job training and front line leadership development. He was sworn in during the Tuesday board meeting.
“I’m looking forward to serving as a member of GNTC’s Board of Directors,” Canedo said. “It is a great opportunity to provide input to support the partnership between the college, local industry needs and workforce development opportunities.”
Roper Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier Company, has collaborated with GNTC on multiple Apprenticeship programs over the years, he said.
“One way we drive the need for automation is through our Apprenticeship programs with our partners at GNTC,” he said. “Any employee who qualifies for the Apprenticeship program can also take advantage of our tuition reimbursement.”
“We take pride in being able to develop our own talent, and these Apprenticeships are integral parts of sustaining the automation processes,” he stated.
Roper Corp. seeks a modern workforce that understands new technologies that promote innovation, he explained.
“The training and support that employees get through GNTC has been one factor in supporting the technical workforce needs of Roper Corp.,” he said. “The Apprenticeship programs have helped recruit and develop a highly-skilled workforce.”
Prior to joining the Roper Corp. team in 2018, Canedo was employed as Human Resources Manufacturing Training manager at Beaulieu of America from 2013-18 and as Beaulieu’s Extrusion Department manager from 2006-13.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management, as well as a master’s degree in business administration, from Belhaven University. He has completed Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt (LSS) certification.
His community service includes membership in the Leadership Whitfield County and Leadership Walker County classes, participation in his church’s youth ministry and serving on the Board of Directors for his church sports league.
Listed are other members of GNTC’s Board of Directors showing the board member’s name, county, place of employment and title:
• Tony Ferguson, Floyd, Georgia Power, northwest regional director.
• Torrance Ford, Catoosa, Shaw Industries Group Inc., Talent Management vice president.
• Albert “Al” Hodge, Floyd, Hodge Consulting, founder and chief executive officer.
• Paul Meredith, Chattooga, Mohawk, Manufacturing director.
• Retired Maj. Gen. William “Terry” Nesbitt, Gordon, U.S. Army.
• Kenna Stock, Floyd, Harbin Clinic, chief executive officer.
• Michele Taylor, Gordon, Calhoun City Schools, superintendent.
• John Thomas, Whitfield, Dalton Utilities, chief energy services officer.
• Cassandra Wheeler, Floyd, Southern Company, Supply Chain Management director.
