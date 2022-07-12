Breanna Chadwick had “a very bright personality,” said her friend Hali Cheyene.
Chadwick, 20, of Canton, died Friday at Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga after being hit by a gate at the Chatsworth Saddle Club during the Wagon Train observance. A horse “struck” the gate and “caused it to strike” Chadwick, a Murray County Fire Department spokesman said in an email.
“If you were around her, you were smiling,” Cheyene said. “This is really heartbreaking for everyone who knew her.”
There is a GoFundMe (gofundme.com/f/please-help-the-chadwick-family) for Chadwick’s family to help cover her funeral costs and medical expenses.
“Her father has told me that anything raised above those costs will be used to create a scholarship in her name,” Cheyene said.
According to her obituary, Chadwick “grew up playing softball, basketball and lacrosse and was attending Reinhardt University to be a third-grade teacher. She loved all kids and they loved her. She touched so many lives and will continue for many years.”
“She always had a beautiful smile ... ,” the obituary said. “... most of all she loved her family and friends.”
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Hopewell Baptist Church in Ball Ground. The family will receive friends at Sosebee Funeral Home in Canton on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The family has asked that anyone coming to the visitation or to the funeral wear bright colors in Breanna’s memory,” said Cheyene.
